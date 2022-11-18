Man found guilty of reckless driving, eluding arrest during 2020 Portland protests

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with reckless driving and eluding police during the 2020 Portland protests was found guilty by a 12-person jury on Wednesday, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

In July 2020, a group of protesters blocked all lanes of traffic near the Portland Police Bureau Southeast Precinct. As police formed a line to push the crowd away, a vehicle without plates came up behind them, driving in the direction of the police line and the protesters.

SEE ALSO: Wanted felon found, arrested in Clatsop Co.

An officer told the driver, Timothy Swales, to stop his car and turn off the engine.

Swales continued to drive toward the police line and the crowd as police repeatedly told him to stop. Then, the car did stop before lurching forward several times.

Eventually, police broke a passenger window to get in and stop the car themselves.

Swales put the car in reverse and backed away at about 30 miles per hour, trying to make a J-turn. A police car struck Swales’s car and stopped him.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted for attempted murder arrested by Salem tactical team after standoff

Police said they found an open container of alcohol in Swales’s vehicle and he was arrested at the scene. The incident was also captured on video.

A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge sentenced Swales to 18 months of probation and temporarily revoked his license.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.