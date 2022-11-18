Missing 15-year-old boy in Vancouver

Missing 15-year-old boy in Vancouver
Missing 15-year-old boy in Vancouver(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Tristan Witt is 5′3′' and 110 pounds. He has blond curly hair and blue eyes. Witt was last seen on November 9 in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue wearing a black coat, a gray Seahawks sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue shoes with white soles.

Witt takes regular medication that he may not have with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tristian Witt is asked to contact Vancouver Police Detective David Jensen at (360) 487-7446.

Tristan Witt Missing kid
Tristan Witt Missing kid(Vancouver Police Department)

