Oregon City woman charged for identity theft ring role, victims lost $120k

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City woman was indicted for her alleged role in an identity theft and fraud ring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid

According to court documents, 40-year-old Mary Phoenix Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to obtain credit cards, access victims’ bank accounts, apply for vehicle loans, rent at least six apartments and other homes, and fraudulently produce various personal and financial documents including social security cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle titles and vehicle bills of sale.

Investigators said that from February 2021 to October 2022, the ring targeted people in Portland, Texas, Florida and elsewhere, and cost victims more than $120,000. They also obtained vehicles with a total estimated value of more than $150,000.

Following an investigation that started in April, Nguyen was arrested at her home on Oct. 18.

SEE ALSO: Wanted felon found, arrested in Clatsop Co.

She made her initial appearance in federal court on Thursday in Portland before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. She was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending further court proceedings. A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 3, 2023.

Her charges include identity theft, social security fraud, using a counterfeit access device to make illegal transactions and other crimes.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.