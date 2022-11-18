OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity. OSP did not specify what the criminal activity was.

After the driver consented to a search, the trooper found five large plastic bags, weighing about 12 pounds, of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the trunk of the car.

The driver and passenger, both from Scottsdale, Arizona, were interviewed and released. OSP said charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Troopers were helped during the investigation by detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative), Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration – Salem Resident Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – Portland Office.

