Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

McKeever Thompson
McKeever Thompson(Portland Police Bureau (Family))
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 23-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20.

That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: PPB: NE Portland death now declared homicide investigation

A medical examiner confirmed that Thompson died from a gunshot wound. His family has been notified.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991 or Detective Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991and to reference case number 22-164825.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On the Go with Joe at Snowvana
On the Go with Joe at Snowvana
KPTV File Image
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Hwy 99W near Monmouth
Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program
Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program
Portland Police Bureau expanding officer wellness program