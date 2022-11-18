Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 23-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20.

That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead at the scene.

A medical examiner confirmed that Thompson died from a gunshot wound. His family has been notified.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991 or Detective Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0991and to reference case number 22-164825.

