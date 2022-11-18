Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department.

The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.

The stolen trailer was found on Wednesday by West Linn police officers. When officers found it, police said the unknown suspects had filled it with more than 250 pounds of marijuana. Police said the marijuana is worth about $800,000.

The marijuana and other miscellaneous items found in the trailer were seized. The suspects have not been located.

Police said the Lebanon Boy Scouts have been notified and are very thankful for the help in recovering the stolen trailer.

