Small earthquake rumbles off Oregon coastline

COOS BAY Ore. (KPTV) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook underwater about 113 miles off the coast of Bandon, Oregon on Friday morning.

There were no warnings associated with the earthquake which happened six miles under the surface of the ocean at 7:42 a.m.

The earthquake was close enough to qualify for the government’s “Shake Alert,” but it was too far away from any people to for pings to be sent out on cell phones. According to the USGS, nobody has reported feeling the earthquake.

The exact location of the quake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 43.373N, 126.620W.

There are frequently small earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest. Rarely do they cause substantial damage.

