Still windy Friday, but not as strong in metro area

It has been another beautiful day across the region, but quite a bit windier (as expected!) than yesterday. Peak gusts reached 25-35 mph with a few exposed spots even higher. That gusty wind is beginning to back off early this evening and now we’ll revert to a more typical breezy east wind the next two days. Gusts more in the 20-30 mph range will be common especially as you get closer to the Gorge.

We have 3 more sunny days ahead and that includes a beautiful late November weekend. Temperatures will remain near to a bit below average with overnight temps dropping down into the 20s again in the calm areas. Windy spots stay above freezing each night.

The much-anticipated turn to wetter and cloudier weather is still on for next week; the rain will be very light later Monday, then Tuesday should be a soaker. But models are now hinting there might not be much rain next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. We will see.

The good news is that with relatively weak weather systems and/or dry weather around Thanksgiving, we don’t see any big travel issues for at least the first part of Thanksgiving week! Take a look at travel conditions over the Cascades through Thanksgiving...not so bad!

