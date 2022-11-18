‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen’: 3-month-old kitten shot with arrow, rescued in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - She’s small but mighty.

“This is Merida, at least that’s what we’re calling her,” said Brittany Hazel, owner of Hazel’s House.

This kitten’s namesake - a character from the movie “Brave,” is exactly how Hazel would describe her after what she’s been through.

“She’s very strong and independent,” she said.

Hazel runs Hazel’s House, an animal rescue in Newberg, and on Wednesday afternoon, she got a shocking phone call.

“They picked up a cat outside of their house that had an arrow sticking out of it,” Hazel said. “I was immediately a little bit speechless.”

Hazel couldn’t believe what she saw when she went to pick Merida up.

“In my six years of experience with this, this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” she said. “Here on this couch was this kitten who’s 3-and-a-half pounds with a huge arrow through it.”

Merida is a lucky one because the arrow didn’t hit any organs or bones. She has a limp because her back leg muscle was torn, but it’s expected to heal.

Now, Hazel’s House is hoping for some extra assistance paying for the vet care and finding who did this after reporting it to McMinnville Police.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever be able to find who did it, but I hope that maybe with enough media attention, somebody will have saw something,” she said.

If you’d like to help Hazel’s House with Merida’s bills, you can donate to their Facebook Fundraiser.

