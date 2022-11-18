Two people injured in NE Portland shooting

Two people shot near Cully Park early Friday morning
Two people shot near Cully Park early Friday morning(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested at this time. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

