Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions.

The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

No one will be turned away and pets are okay, the county says. Hot meals will be provided to those staying at the shelter.

Overnight lows for the weekend may dip into the high 20s and low 30s. The county says the inclement weather shelters may be activated when:

Forecasted temperature of 25° F (-3.9° C) or below; or

Forecasted snow accumulations of 1.0 inch or more; or

Forecasted temperature at or below 32° F (0° C) with driving rain of 1.0 inch or more overnight.

For additional information about the program, please contact shsinfo@washingtoncountyor.gov. If forecasted weather continues to require activation of the inclement weather shelters, up to date information can be found here: wcor.us/SevereWeatherShelter.

