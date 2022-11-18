Washington trooper finds kitten on I-5 median
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job.
Trooper Cassel found the kitten on his first day working in Lewis County. The kitten was taken to the Lewis County Animal Shelter.
Trooper Cassel talked to animal shelter staff Friday morning and they said the kitten is doing well but needs to gain some weight.
If an owner doesn’t come forward in 72 hours and the kitten continues to do well, the adoption process will be started.
