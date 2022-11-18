Washington trooper finds kitten on I-5 median

A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job.
A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job.(Washington State Trooper Will Finn)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington highway trooper found a kitten on the I-5 median during his first day on the job.

SEE ALSO: Virginia police department adds pony to its force

Trooper Cassel found the kitten on his first day working in Lewis County. The kitten was taken to the Lewis County Animal Shelter.

Wash. trooper holds a kitten that he rescued from a median on Interstate 5 in Lewis County.
Wash. trooper holds a kitten that he rescued from a median on Interstate 5 in Lewis County.(Washington State Trooper Will Finn)

Trooper Cassel talked to animal shelter staff Friday morning and they said the kitten is doing well but needs to gain some weight.

SEE ALSO: 10-year-old Miracle lives up to her name, helps deliver baby sister

If an owner doesn’t come forward in 72 hours and the kitten continues to do well, the adoption process will be started.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend
Marijuana found in stolen Boy Scout trailer
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home
2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home
On the Go with Joe at Snowvana
On the Go with Joe at Snowvana