Wheeler closes chamber to public after tense testimony on homelessness funding vote

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland City Council voted Thursday on a $27 million funding proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler to speed up a plan to ban camping in Portland and set up six sanctioned camp sites.

But housing advocates inside and outside City Hall criticized the proposal.

Molly Hogan with the Welcome Home Coalition spoke in opposition to the funding, saying the money to be spent on campsites could be better used.

“We’re more interested in long-term sustainable housing policies to ensure sustainable housing solutions for folks experiencing houselessness,” Hogan said.

The Welcome Home Coalition is a group of nonprofits that help those experiencing homelessness in the metro area.

“This fall budget adjustment is diverting $27 million of our public funds that could be spent on long-term housing solutions that we know works,” Hogan said.

Once council began on Thursday afternoon, Wheeler started by outlining his plan, which includes funding for 50 new city jobs to help those living in the sanctioned camp sites connect to resources.

“This proposal includes funding for public land evaluation for affordable housing, an assessment of local regulations on housing cost and productions, as well as the capital, site preparation, construction costs, and one year of operations for three designated camping sites,” Wheeler said.

During public testimony, several people shouted at the city commissioners and mayor, and two people refused to leave the mic at the end of their time. After the second instance, Wheeler closed the chamber to the public and moved the session to completely virtual.

A spokesperson for Wheeler said more information about proposed locations for the sanctioned campsites will be announced in the near future.

