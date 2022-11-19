Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin Hernandez-Rosas.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriela’s husband, Carlos Jimenez Vargas, who is identified as the suspect in this case, shot and killed Gabriela and her sister Lenin at a home near the intersection of SW Scholls Ferry Rd. and SW Scholls-Sherwood Rd. before turning the gun on himself, and would die later at the hospital.

Kilena Sorber, a friend of Jimenez’s eldest daughter, set up Go Fund Me pages for both Gaby Jimenez and Lenin Rosas to cover memorial expenses and other financial hardships incurred by the families during this time.

“I was in shock when I heard,” said Sorber “It’s kind of one of those situations where you’re at a loss for words.

Sorber is a long-time friend of Gaby Jimenez’s daughter, Priscilla, and was in disbelief when she heard the news Wednesday night that her friend’s mother and aunt were both killed. Sorber says Jimenez leaves behind four children, and she frequently witnessed how great of a mother Jimenez was throughout her years of friendship with Priscilla.

“Her mom was a hard-working woman, she worked from home,” said Sorber. “She was a loving wife and mother. She did her best, she was the bubbliest, brightest person you’ve ever met.”

Sorber says she also knew Jimenez’s sister, Lenin Rosas fairly well, and says she leaves behind a husband and three children.

“She owned her own business, she’s a mother, she’s also a grandmother as well, loving wife. It’s just a really big family and nothing but positivity and love.”

A Go Fund Me page to support Gaby Jimenez’s family can be found here.

A Go Fund Me page to support Lenin Rosas’ family can be found here.

