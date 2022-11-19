Lawsuit filed to stop Oregon’s Measure 114: Read the whole thing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With three weeks until Measure 114 officially becomes law in Oregon, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court in the first attempt to prevent strict new voter-approved gun laws from taking effect.

Measure 114 expands background checks, requires gun owners to take a training course for a permit before they can even buy a gun, ban magazine clips that have more than 10 rounds, and registers all gun owners in a database run by Oregon State Police.

“Millions of law-abiding Americans own firearms equipped with magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. There is nothing unusual or novel about this technology,” the lawsuit argues. “Many of the nation’s best-selling handguns and rifles come standard with magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds—and firearms equipped with such magazines are safely possessed by law-abiding citizens in the vast majority of States.”

The defendants listed on the lawsuit are Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

