Man injured in officer-involved shooting after armed robbery in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting by officers following an armed robbery early Saturday morning in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was broadcast, and an officer found a vehicle matching it. The driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly.

The vehicle stopped in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Southeast Steele Street. When officers tried to talk to the people inside, an officer-involved shooting occurred. At 12:41 a.m., a man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital. Officers detained other suspects pending an investigation.

Homicide detectives responded. Per policy, PPB’s homicide unit assumed control of the investigation.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

