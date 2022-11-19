Oregon commercial Dungeness crab season delayed

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed.

The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season opener is delayed until at least Dec. 16 for the entire Oregon coast after pre-season testing shows crabs are too low in meat yield in some areas. Elevated domoic acid also was detected in some crabs.

Targeted to open Dec. 1, Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season can be delayed so consumers get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted.

The next round of crab meat testing will occur in the coming weeks. Results help determine if the season opens on Dec. 16 or is further delayed or split into areas with different opening dates.

