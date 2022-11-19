Outdoor burn ban reestablished for Washington Co. and all TVF&R service areas

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Following a brush fire near Beef Bend Road on Saturday morning, fire authorities in Washington County and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue have reestablished a burn ban, according to TVF&R.

The ban, effective immediately, includes TVF&R’s service area in Clackamas, Yamhill, and Multnomah counties. The ban will remain in place until the current weather changes.

The ban was reestablished after firefighters responded to a rapidly spreading brush fire at about 10 a.m. in the 14000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road. The fire was ignited by leaves that blew off a burn pile that was being monitored by a person with a hose, according to TVF&R. The wind carried the leaves into a nearby field.

Firefighters cut through fences to extinguish the flames and protect two barns and a home.

The burn ban prohibits all the following:

Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.).

Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.).

Any other land clearing, slash, stump, waste, debris or controlled burning.

The burn ban does not prohibit:

Small outdoor cooking, warming or recreational fires. These include portable or permanent fire pits, fire tables, and campfires, with a maximum fuel area of three feet in diameter and two feet in height in a safe location away from combustibles or vegetation and are fully extinguished after use.

Barbeque grills, smokers and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas, or similar fuels.

TVF&R said outdoor fires in violation of this burn ban may be immediately extinguished. If a fire agency responds to a fire that has been started in willful violation of this burn ban, the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred, as well as legal fees per ORS 478.965. People can visit this website to learn more and watch for updates on when the ban will be lifted.

