Portland man arrested, charged for shooting that injured 17-year-old girl in April

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with an April shooting in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

SEE ALSO: Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland

On April 24, a police responded to North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Near the 900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle who with a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

She has since been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover.

On Thursday morning, police served an arrest warrant on Ariel T. Terry-Crespo related to the April 24 shooting.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later

He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, and his charges attempted murder, assault and possessing a firearm and body armor as a felon. Police said he was also charged with several other offensives not related to the shooting, including possession of heroin, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.