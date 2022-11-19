Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for Indigenous people

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sauvie Island Bridge will soon be renamed to reflect the rich history of the island’s Indigenous history before colonization.

Sauvie Island was originally the home of the Chinook people before European settlers arrived in the area.

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to rename the bridge.

The bridge’s new name has not yet been determined. The tribal affairs advisor for the county will collaborate with the necessary parties to move the plan forward and once a new name is decided upon, a ceremony will be held.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.