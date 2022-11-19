Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teen was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland.

According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding until an ambulance arrived and took them to a local hospital.

The teen’s condition was described as “serious.”

There were no arrests or a suspect description as it was early in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information enters the newsroom.

