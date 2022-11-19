Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99

Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District.

At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.

Authorities said the crash happened at a “high rate of speed,” and both vehicles were heavily damaged. While the official statement says that people were evaluated for injuries, authorities did not say how many people were in each vehicle, nor if anyone was taken to the hospital.

