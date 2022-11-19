POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District.

At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.

Authorities said the crash happened at a “high rate of speed,” and both vehicles were heavily damaged. While the official statement says that people were evaluated for injuries, authorities did not say how many people were in each vehicle, nor if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99 (SW Polk Fire District)

