1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night.

The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. When they arrived, they found a person who was shot and died.

Officers said anywhere from one to three people left the scene after the shooting. They have not made any arrests.

The Portland Police Bureau also responded. Port of Portland police, along with the East County Major Crimes Team, is investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the detective at (503) 460-4023.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

