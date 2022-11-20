Breaking: Teenage girl injured in north Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 17 or 18-year-old girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Some time before 8 p.m., police responded to North Greeley on reports of a victim with a gunshot wound.
Police said they believe the shooting happened elsewhere, and the victim was driven to that location, where the car stopped to wait for emergency responders.
SEE ALSO: Lawsuit filed to stop Oregon’s Measure 114: Read the whole thing
The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with an unknown prognosis.
N Greeley was closed for several hours between North Ainsworth and North Holman while police investigated.
This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are available.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.