Breaking: Teenage girl injured in north Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 17 or 18-year-old girl was injured in a north Portland shooting Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Some time before 8 p.m., police responded to North Greeley on reports of a victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the shooting happened elsewhere, and the victim was driven to that location, where the car stopped to wait for emergency responders.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with an unknown prognosis.

N Greeley was closed for several hours between North Ainsworth and North Holman while police investigated.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are available.

