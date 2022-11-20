Cloudier & Cool End to Weekend

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re starting today with mostly clear skies and some areas of patchy fog could develop on the western and southern ends of the metro area. Through the day, we’ll see clouds increasing this afternoon to a mostly cloudy evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to right around 50. Most of the metro area will have lighter winds today, however, near the gorge winds will remain strong, with gusts up to 45 MPH today.

Going into Thanksgiving week, we will start off dry with clouds decreasing a bit tomorrow. High temperatures will mostly be in the low 50s and we will remain mainly dry with windy conditions again out near the gorge. By Tuesday morning, we start to see the possibility of showers, with showers likely through the day. Highs will be back to the upper 40s. The showers continue into Tuesday night, with the possibility of a few overnight showers and early showers on Wednesday, but the rest of the day should be dry. We see a mostly cloudy day Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

For Thanksgiving, it looks like that will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. The day looks to start with clearer skies, and likely some patchy fog, before clouds increase in the evening. Friday will similarly see a foggy start. Highs for your Black Friday will be in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will also be much more mild by the middle to end of the week, cooling only into the low to mid 40s. The end of the week will see showers returning likely on Saturday.

Snow levels will remain above pass level, and even likely above Timberline Lodge through most of this week, so we do not see any travel impacts until next weekend. By Saturday, things could turn potentially pretty snowy. Between Saturday and Sunday morning, we could see around a foot of snow fall at the mountain, with more accumulation on Sunday.

