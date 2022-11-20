Deputies looking for missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager that went missing Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 18-year-old Halie Oana. She was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.

Oana is five feet, six inches with long, dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top. She has special needs with a speech delay.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police looking for missing 15-year-old with medical needs

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 and reference CCSO case 22-10607.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.