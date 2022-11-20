Deputies looking for missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area

Halie Oana
Halie Oana(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager that went missing Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 18-year-old Halie Oana. She was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orchards area near the 10900 block of Northeast 124th Avenue.

Oana is five feet, six inches with long, dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top. She has special needs with a speech delay.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver police looking for missing 15-year-old with medical needs

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 and reference CCSO case 22-10607.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Kate Brown
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Students at area high schools collected pumpkin pies for those in need before Thanksgiving.
Lincoln and Jesuit students compete in pumpkin pie drive ahead of Thanksgiving
Lincoln and Jesuit students compete in pumpkin pie drive ahead of Thanksgiving
Man injured in officer-involved shooting after armed robbery in SE Portland