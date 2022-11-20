Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.

EPD and University of Oregon police officers responded. They detained the suspect at the scene. Eugene police arrested 30-year-old Derek Dinnell for second-degree murder.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and asking for witnesses to come forward. If anyone has information, you’re asked to call detective Anne McIntyre at (541) 953-9323 or e-mail AMcintyre@eugene-or.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Hemp plant fire, explosion risk puts Sherman Co. town under evacuation
Breaking: Hemp plant fire, explosion risk puts Sherman Co. town under evacuation
Governor Kate Brown
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Clark County Sheriff's office
Missing teen with medical needs in Orchards area found safe