Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said.

EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.

EPD and University of Oregon police officers responded. They detained the suspect at the scene. Eugene police arrested 30-year-old Derek Dinnell for second-degree murder.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and asking for witnesses to come forward. If anyone has information, you’re asked to call detective Anne McIntyre at (541) 953-9323 or e-mail AMcintyre@eugene-or.gov.

