3 juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle after burglaries at several SE Portland pot shops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three juveniles were arrested after multiple marijuana dispensaries were burglarized overnight, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The suspects are accused of burglarizing Nectar at 9222 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and Five Zero Trees at 10209 Southeast Division Street. FOX 12 learned they may have also burglarized Eden Cannabis at Southeast 60th and Southeast Foster, but police have not yet confirmed that location.

According to police, the suspects used stolen Kia’s to drive through doors, giving them entry into the stores.

PPB Air Support helped officers in following the stolen car until it stopped. The three juveniles, who have not yet been identified, were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said two stolen Kia’s and merchandise taken from the stores were recovered.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

