Breaking: Hemp plant fire, explosion risk puts Sherman Co. town under evacuation

GRASS VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - The town of Grass Valley was told to evacuate on Sunday afternoon due to a fire in a hemp manufacturing plant, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police warned that the fire could cause chemicals in the manufacturing plant to explode and asked the town to evacuate, telling anyone needing help to call emergency services.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re available.

