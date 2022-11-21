Breaking: Hemp plant fire, explosion risk puts Sherman Co. town under evacuation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRASS VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - The town of Grass Valley was told to evacuate on Sunday afternoon due to a fire in a hemp manufacturing plant, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police warned that the fire could cause chemicals in the manufacturing plant to explode and asked the town to evacuate, telling anyone needing help to call emergency services.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re available.

