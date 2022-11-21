Woman crashes car into Vancouver building

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman drove her car into a building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Vancouver Fire responded to 221 Northeast 104th Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Firefighters needed extrication tools to get the elderly woman out of the car. She was not injured and refused any treatment.

The building had moderate damage, but according to VFD, its structural integrity was not impacted.

Car crashes into Vancouver Building (Vancouver fire department)

