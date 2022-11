Good Day Oregon schedule changes due to World Cup games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Since some of the World Cup games will be airing on FOX 12 Oregon over the next few weeks, there will be some schedule changes to Good Day Oregon that viewers should be aware of.

Monday, November 21

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Today at 7am, then Senegal vs. Netherlands at 7:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, then USA vs. Wales at 10:45am

Tuesday, November 22

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-7am

No 9am or 10am hours of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 7am, then Mexico vs Poland at 7:45am, then France vs. Australia 10:45am

Wednesday, November 23

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Today at 7am, then Spain vs. Costa Rica at 7:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, then Belgium vs. Canada at 10:45am

Thursday, November 24

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 5-7am

No 7am, 8am, 9am, or 10am hours of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 7am, then Portugal vs. Ghana at 7:45am, then Brazil vs. Serbia at 10:45am

Friday, November 25

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-7am

No 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am hours of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 7am, then Netherlands vs. Ecuador at 7:45am, then England vs. USA at 10:45am

Saturday, November 26

Good Day Oregon

No GDO ON FOX 12

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

Big Noon Kickoff

FOX 12: 6-9am, followed by College Football Tripleheader, starting with Michigan vs. Ohio St. at 9am

Sunday, November 27

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 6-9am

Monday, November 28

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Today at 7am, then Brazil vs. Switzerland at 7:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, then Portugal vs. Uruguay at 10:45am

Tuesday, November 29

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Live at 6am, then Netherlands vs Qatar at 6:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, then Iran vs. USA at 10:45am

Wednesday, November 30

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Live at 6am, then Unisia vs. France at 6:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, Poland vs. Argentina at 10:45am

Thursday, December 1

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Live at 6am, then Croatia vs. Belgium at 6:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, then Japan vs. Spain at 10:45am

Friday, December 2

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12 Plus: World Cup Live at 6am, then Korea Republic vs. Portugal at 6:45am

FOX 12: World Cup Today at 10am, then Cameroon vs. Brazil at 10:45am

Saturday, December 3

Good Day Oregon

No GDO on FOX 12

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Round of 16 Teams TBA at 6:45am and 10:45am

Sunday, December 4

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 6-9am

Monday, December 5

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-6am

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

FOX 12 from 9-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Round of 16 Teams TBA at 6:45am and 10:45am

Tuesday, December 6

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-6am

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

FOX 12 from 9-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Round of 16 Teams TBA at 6:45am and 10:45am

Wednesday, December 7

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-11am

No World Cup

Thursday, December 8

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-11am

No World Cup

Friday, December 9

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-6am

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

FOX 12 from 9-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Quarterfinals Teams TBA at 6:45am and 10:45am

Saturday, December 10

Good Day Oregon

No GDO on FOX 12

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Quarterfinals Teams TBA at 6:45am and 10:45am

Sunday, December 11

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 6-9am

Monday, December 12

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-11am

No World Cup

Tuesday, December 13

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 10am, the Semifinals Teams TBA at 10:45am

Wednesday, December 14

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-10am

No 10am hour of GDO

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 10am, the Semifinals Teams TBA at 10:45am

Thursday, December 15

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-11am

No World Cup

Friday, December 16

Good Day Oregon

FOX 12 from 4:30-11am

No World Cup

Saturday, December 17

Good Day Oregon

No GDO on FOX 12

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Third Place Match Teams TBA at 6:45am

Sunday, December 18

Good Day Oregon

No GDO on FOX 12

FOX 12 Plus from 6-9am

World Cup

FOX 12: World Cup Live at 6am, then Final Teams TBA at 6:45am

