Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.

The Toyota caught fire right after the passengers got out. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Honda and two passengers, including a 3-year-old girl, were also taken to the hospital with injuries. Another 5-year-old girl had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 58 was affected for 6 hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP said the crash remains an active investigation.

