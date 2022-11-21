Likely setting a new November dry-streak record tomorrow

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a beautiful, crisp fall day to wrap up the weekend. The Portland area topped out in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine, and it wasn’t as windy. The bulk of the metro area saw more reasonable wind gusts around 25 MPH, but it is still quite windy around the mouth of the Gorge. It’s weakening out there, too, but Crown Point saw sustained wind in the 25-35 MPH range with gusts up to 65 MPH today.

The east wind will continue to calm down tomorrow unless you’re in the western end of the Gorge, and it should be a pretty nice, partly sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. As long as we stay dry Monday, we will set a new record for longest dry streak in November at PDX-- 14 days!

Wet weather finally returns Tuesday with showers arriving at some point in the morning. Plan on scattered showers through the afternoon hours. The showers will taper off Tuesday evening. The return of onshore flow will finally put a damper on the east wind through the Gorge and eastern side of the metro.

Besides a couple lingering showers Wednesday morning, it looks like the day before Thanksgiving will be dry. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 50s.

Thanksgiving looks like a great weather day! We might see some patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 50s. It should stay dry for Black Friday shoppers, too. Overnight temperatures won’t be nearly as cold over the next week.

Our next shot at rain is going to be next weekend. By that point, the snow level will also be low enough for snow to accumulate on the mountain. Ski resorts won’t be seeing much- if anything at all- over the next five days.

