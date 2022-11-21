Mainly dry Today, Widespread Rain Tomorrow

Good morning & happy Monday!

A weak weather system is moving onshore, bringing light rain to portions of the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast. Conditions are mainly dry inland, and should stay that way today. Expect to see a mix of clouds & sunshine with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Our wind should be pretty light, especially away from the Gorge. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for most of the Willamette Valley, as well as portions of the Coast Range & Cascades (under 2,500 feet). All locations east of the Cascades are also under an Air Stagnation Advisory. Minor air quality issues will be possible through Tuesday morning due to the lack of wind and temperature inversions trapping pollution. The metro area was left out of this advisory because a breezy east wind will keep the air mixed out. Another note regarding the metro area: if Portland International Airport makes it through today without measurable rain, that would mark day 14 of this current dry streak. PDX has never gone 2 weeks in the month of November without measurable rain. We’ll let you know if we break the record.

The dry streak will come to an end tomorrow. A cold front will slide through the region, bringing a few showers in the morning, followed by a steadier shot of rain after midday. This won’t be a very cold weather system, so snow levels should only drop to about 4,500-5,000 feet. Expect minimal issues around the Cascade Passes. The Coast will end up with more rain than valley locations, especially north of Lincoln City. Rainfall totals should range between 0.50-1.00 inch. Elsewhere, we are only expecting about 0.10-0.25″.

A large ridge of high pressure will expand across the West Coast by midweek, drying conditions out and warming us up. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. Thanksgiving should be our warmest & sunniest day.

Conditions will turn wetter toward the end of the week, and snow levels should drop to or below the passes.

