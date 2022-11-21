Rainy start Tuesday, then drying weather heading into Thanksgiving

Today’s weak weather system only brought cloud cover, but no rain. We expect a dry evening and nighttime. With the cloud cover, we’ll see a warmer night with just about all the metro area remaining above freezing. The annoying east wind is STILL blowing on the east side of the metro area but will finally die midday tomorrow, after about a 10 day stretch.

A 2nd weather system will finally bring us the first rain in two weeks tomorrow! In fact with no rain through midnight tonight this will become the longest November dry stretch we’ve seen in Portland

November Dry Spells (kptv)

Expect rain to arrive on the coast before sunrise, but not until 8-10am in the Portland area and western valleys. So at least half of the morning commute will be dry. Most of the rain will be done by noon and then I expect a mainly dry afternoon and evening behind that weather system.

Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, and part of Black Friday will be dry! Lots of clouds linger Wednesday, but wind will be light and no snow in the Cascades; excellent for folks travelling around the region. Thanksgiving Day will be a spectacular sunny day, but a gusty east wind returns to at least the usual spots near/in the Gorge. Calm areas will see temperatures rise into the mid-upper 50s. If you have the oven going all day you’ll likely need to open the windows.

Another weak system arrives later on Friday, followed by a colder one on Sunday. After 3 weeks of mild weather, we’re headed back into chillier weather Sunday and into next week.

