Vancouver children’s learning brand Slumberkins is now a series

A Vancouver-based children’s learning brand is now on the small screen thanks to the company behind the Muppets and Apple TV Plus!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver-based children’s learning brand, Slumberkins, is now on the small screen thanks to the company behind the Muppets and Apple TV Plus! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with one of the Emmy-nominated actors on the series, Jason Ritter, to learn more about what families can expect from the show.

The series is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Learn more about Slumberkins here.

