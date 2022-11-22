18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting

Parnell Badon Jr.
Parnell Badon Jr.(Port of Portland Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male.

According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.

Parnell Badon Jr.
Parnell Badon Jr.(Port of Portland Police Department)

According to officers, the shooting happened inside the hotel.

Officers said anywhere from one to three people left the scene after the shooting.

SEE ALSO: ‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

The Portland Police Bureau also responded. Port of Portland police, along with the East County Major Crimes Team, is investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the detective at (503) 460-4023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter.
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
Gov. Brown pardons thousands for simple possession of marijuana in Oregon
‘Serious on the court, friends off’: Players say wheelchair basketball gives workout, builds community