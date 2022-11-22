Christmas begins at Pittock Mansion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Pittock Mansion is all decked out for Christmas!

Pittock Mansion Christmas: Music Makes the Season will be on view from Nov. 21 through Jan. 4, 2023 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

“This exhibit is a holiday tradition for many in our local community and is part of this museum’s own history, sustaining the organization through its early growth and allowing us to become the history museum we are today,” explains Paula Gangopadhyay, Chief Executive Officer, Pittock Mansion Society. “As the Mansion expands its year-round programming and community partnerships, Pittock Mansion Christmas remains a symbol of how much respite and joy creative, committed individuals can bring to their own community.”

Timed tickets are available at pittockmansion.org/events. Admission is $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for seniors, $11.50 for youth and children 5 and under are free.

