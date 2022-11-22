Clackamas County murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Washington

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Clackamas County has been located after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Washington last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaythan “Mar Mar” Tenry, 19, was wanted for the Oct. 12 murders of 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall.

Nash and Blacknall were found dead inside a car in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Evidence was found that the car had been involved in a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects in the murders were identified as 24-year-old Frank Nifon and Kaythan Tenry.

Nifon was arrested on Oct. 31 in Washington. He is being held in Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said Tenry was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit, carjacking and officer-involved shooting in Napavine, Washington, on Nov. 14. Tenry was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

When Tenry is released from the hospital, he will be booked on numerous charges in Washington related to crimes committed there. The sheriff’s office said it is not known when Tenry will be extradited to Clackamas County to face charges in the murders of Nash and Blacknall.

