Drier & Mild Into Thanksgiving

There was plenty of wet weather today, ending our record-long dry streak in the month of November. The metro area has received just more than 1/4″ of rain for most locations. Through the evening, a few more showers are possible, but we’re mostly drying out and seeing partly cloudy skies tonight.

By tomorrow morning, we’ll see another cloudy start to the day, but it will be dry again. Expect the clouds to clear a bit to more partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 50s. Weather looks great for travel tomorrow!

Your Thanksgiving will see the return of the breezy east wind, mostly sunny skies and our warmest day of the week. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 50s, close to 60! We will also stay dry this Thanksgiving. Black Friday will start out dry, but rain will arrive later in the day, and highs drop back down into the low 50s.

We get one more dry day Saturday before we turn wet Sunday through the beginning of the week as several systems move through. Temperatures will also be dropping into next week, with highs reaching the mid 40s, then the low 40s by Tuesday. Overnight lows will also be slowly dropping to back around freezing Tuesday night.

The mountain passes will just be seeing rain through the week, but by Sunday, it’s likely we see snow returning to pass level. That snow will begin to accumulate Sunday through early next week. That could make traveling home from the Thanksgiving holiday more difficult than traveling to your destination early this week.

