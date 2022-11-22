Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in using deadly force on robbery suspects

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found that a Salem police officer was justified in using deadly physical force against three people on November 12, 2022, when he returned fire after being shot at, during a chase of robbery suspects.

The incident began at around 6:26 pm on November 12, 2022, when a woman reported two males had attempted to rob her of her vehicle near 17th Street Southeast and Hines Street Southeast. The victim also reported she believed one of the males was armed with a firearm. After receiving this report, Salem Police officers began searching the area for the suspects and an officer noticed a vehicle around 18th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast that contained two people who appeared to match the description of the suspects. Police ran the license plate of the vehicle and discovered it was stolen. Officers first attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled, and officers ended the chase due to safety concerns.

After the chase was stopped, officers continued to look for the stolen vehicle and found it a short time later. Officers again tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled, and a new chase began. The stolen vehicle eventually stopped at the intersection of 14th Street Northeast and B Street Northeast, where all three occupants fled on foot.

Corporal Joshua Buker ran after the suspects and yelled for them to “stop” and “get on the ground” however, the suspects continued running. During this chase, one of the suspects shot at Corporal Buker, who then returned fire. No one was injured during the shooting. A gun was found on the scene and Vincent Nesbitt, Daren Shelton-Olson,, and an unknown third suspect were taken into custody. A search was conducted that evening to locate the third person, but they were not found. The investigation is ongoing into identifying and locating the third person.

The same grand jury that found Corporal Buker’s actions to be justified, also indicted the two suspects who were arrested at the scene.

Daren Shelton-Olsen has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He will be arraigned on the Indictment on November 28, 2022, at 8:30am at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Vincent Nesbitt has been charged with the attempted murder and attempted assault of Corporal Buker. His charges are as follows:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm

Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

He will be arraigned on the Indictment on November 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

As this is an open criminal prosecution, no further information will be released.

