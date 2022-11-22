Hewlett Packard planning to layoff more than 4,000 employees

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Technology company Hewlett Packard, which operates a campus in Vancouver, is expecting global layoffs of an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 employees.

HP says the layoffs are part of a “Future Ready Transformation Plan,” to cut costs. The company is estimating the measures will save $1.4 billion by the end of 2025.

The HP campus in east Vancouver covers two buildings of 275,000 square footage. Recent numbers from the company showed roughly 1,000 people employed at the site, with 300 of them being contractors.

HP says the layoffs are expected to be finished by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

