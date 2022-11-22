Man dies after being hit by DUII driver in SE Portland

Scene image
Scene image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 7 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the involved vehicle, 48-year-old Eric Caleb Ruckle, from Gresham, remained at the scene. Police said it was determined that Ruckle was impaired at the time of the crash.

Ruckle was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminally negligent homicide.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-310983, or call (503)823-2103.

