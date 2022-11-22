Nearly 4,000 PGE customers without electricity

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 4,000 Portland General Electric customers were without service Tuesday afternoon, according to PGE’s outage map.

The largest cluster of outages was in northeast Salem where 3,410 customers were affected.

A tree on a power line near St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland also caused 209 homes to lose power in Portland.

The outage also affected around 267 homes in Washington County.

