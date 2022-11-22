Prank call claims active shooter, injured students at Southwest Wash. high school

CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heritage High School in southwestern Washington on Tuesday morning after a prank caller claimed that there was an active shooter and seven students were shot.

According to a statement from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the prank caller claimed to be a teacher inside the school.

The first Deputy was reportedly inside the school within two minutes of the call being dispatched, within another 40 seconds five more Deputies had arrived along with numerous law enforcement from other jurisdictions. Within two minutes of Deputies arriving, it was determined there was no incident at the school and the call was a prank.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the origin of the call and their initial investigation shows the caller had a similar accent and speaking style as the false school shooting report at Henrietta Lacks High School on September 16th, 2022 in Vancouver, WA.

