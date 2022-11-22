Rainy Morning, Sunbreaks in the Afternoon

Mostly cloudy this morning with rain pushing in from the coast. Plan on most of our rain in the metro to be during the morning hours. With some sunbreaks this afternoon we will warm to 52 degrees. Mostly cloudy tomorrow high 55.

Thanksgiving is looking sunny and breezy, high 58. Rain chances return Friday afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy, high 54. Partly cloudy Saturday, high 50. Showers possible on Sunday, high 48. Partly cloudy on Monday, high 45. If you are staying in the Northwest over Thanksgiving, the weather shouldn’t be a problem for travelers. Snow today will be above pass elevation in the cascades. The east side of the state will see some snow, but amounts don’t appear to be too major.

Do keep an eye on Sunday over the cascade passes as showers will arrive and it will be a little cooler. At this point no major weather events are expected over the next week, so no “First Alert” days for at least a week.

