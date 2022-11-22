VIDEO: Driver crashes into 3 cars in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A driver smashed into three separate vehicles on Nov. 15 in Gresham.

According to a spokesperson for the Gresham Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a Honda was driving east on Southeast Stark Street turning left into an apartment complex when a Pontiac coming the other direction crashed into them.

The Pontiac then hit two parked cars.

Surveillance video shared with FOX 12 by nearby business Hilton’s Haven showed the Pontiac jump the curb, narrowly missing two people who were getting into their car.

Police said there were no injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.