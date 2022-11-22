World’s most expensive spice saffron can be found in Oregon

Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) – Saffron is regarded as one of the most expensive spices in the world! Typically grown in the Middle East, it can now be found right here in Oregon.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Golden Tradition Saffron Company to learn more about the spice and what’s behind its high cost.

Check out Golden Tradition’s website here.

Learn more about Finnriver’s saffron cider here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
Scene image
Man dies after being hit by DUII driver in SE Portland
Shauna and Amaterra's head bartender head bartender Robbie Wilson mix up a Thanksgiving treat
Shauna mixes things up with a special Thanksgiving cocktail