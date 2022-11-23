23-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Eugene
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Eugene early Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks, of Fall Creek, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire southbound on Prairie Road when he lost control on a curve, went into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck head on.
Jenks was pronounced dead. According to the sheriff’s office, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office did not say if the driver of the Ford was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.