23-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Eugene early Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks, of Fall Creek, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire southbound on Prairie Road when he lost control on a curve, went into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck head on.

Jenks was pronounced dead. According to the sheriff’s office, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the driver of the Ford was injured in the crash.

