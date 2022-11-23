23-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Eugene

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Eugene early Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:45 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road. An investigation revealed 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks, of Fall Creek, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire southbound on Prairie Road when he lost control on a curve, went into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck head on.

Jenks was pronounced dead. According to the sheriff’s office, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the driver of the Ford was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Albany man creates 'Sleep Trailers' as one solution to homelessness
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
File: A train sits on tracks next to Bill Frey Drive in Salem, Oregon.
Woman hit, killed by train in Salem
PDX Free Little Art Gallery
PDX Free Little Art Gallery has bite size art to brighten your day
PDX Free Little Art Gallery has bite size art to brighten your day