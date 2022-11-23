4 unconnected cases of monkeypox confirmed in Lane Co.

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Four new and unconnected cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Lane County, health officials announced on Wednesday.

These are the first confirmed cases in the county since Sept. 12.

SEE ALSO: Frozen embryos born to Vancouver family 30 years later

Health officials are searching for an infection link between the four cases, and have not yet found one, they said. This means there is likely still community spread in the county.

“We have been very fortunate that we have not seen more monkeypox in our community,” said Lane County Senior Public Health Officer, Dr. Patrick Luedtke. “However, these latest cases clearly demonstrate that it is still present and infecting people, highlighting the need for continued awareness and preventative practices.”

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash between one and four days later. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

A person with monkeypox can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Health officials said there is currently no evidence monkeypox can spread from people with no symptoms.

SEE ALSO: Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

A person may experience all or only a few symptoms:

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.